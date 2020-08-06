Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

AES: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

August 6, 2020 6:52 am
 
< a min read
      

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) _ The AES Corp. (AES) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $83 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 25 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The power company posted revenue of $2.22 billion in the period.

Advertisement

AES shares have fallen 23% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has risen 3%. The stock has declined nearly 6% in the last 12 months.

        Insight by Ciena Government Solutions and Comcast Government Services: State Department, CIA and DISA provide insight into why networks need to be adaptable and scalable in this free webinar.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AES at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AES

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 2020 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|11 Boot Camp for GSA Multiple Award...
8|11 2020 International Explosives Safety...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Department turns 71 years old