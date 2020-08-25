Listen Live Sports

American Woodmark: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

August 25, 2020 6:37 am
 
WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) _ American Woodmark Corp. (AMWD) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $16.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Winchester, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 97 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.66 per share.

The cabinet maker posted revenue of $390.1 million in the period.

American Woodmark shares have dropped 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 27% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMWD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMWD

