Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

Beefalo on loose for weeks in Connecticut escaped slaughter

August 28, 2020 6:21 pm
 
< a min read
      

PLYMOUTH. Conn. (AP) — An 800- to 900-pound (360- to 410-kilogram) beefalo remains on the loose in Plymouth, Connecticut, weeks after it escaped while being loaded off a truck for slaughter.

The beefalo is a cross between a bison and domestic cattle and escaped from a meat processing business on Aug. 3, the Hartford Courant reported.

Authorities attempted to confront an animal believed to be the beefalo Wednesday near Route 72 but retreated when the animal showed signs he would charge the officers.

In an initial release, police identified the animal as a steer, and then as the missing beefalo in Friday’s release.

Advertisement

Plymouth Police spokesperson Capt. Edward Benecchi admitted that no one has gotten close enough to the animal to confirm.

        Insight by RSA: Federal technology experts discuss how the remote access boom will accelerate both cybersecurity and the validity of the notion that a remote workforce can accomplish the mission in this exclusive executive briefing.

Katie Adkins, owner of Plymouth Meats — from where the beefalo escaped — described the animal as “a little wilder than normal cattle… I mean, it’s half buffalo.”

The animal is believed to be in thick woods and is considered dangerous.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines take recovery vehicles to be retired