BWX: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

August 3, 2020 5:57 pm
 
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) _ BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $64.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lynchburg, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 67 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were 71 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 55 cents per share.

The supplier of nuclear fuel and components to the U.S. government posted revenue of $504.5 million in the period.

BWX expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.80 to $2.90 per share.

BWX shares have decreased 12% since the beginning of the year.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BWXT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BWXT

