CACI International: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

August 12, 2020 4:37 pm
 
< a min read
      

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) _ CACI International Inc. (CACI) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $93.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $3.68.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.37 per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $1.5 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.48 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $321.5 million, or $12.61 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.72 billion.

        Insight by RSA: Federal technology experts discuss how the remote access boom will accelerate both cybersecurity and the validity of the notion that a remote workforce can accomplish the mission in this exclusive executive briefing.

CACI International expects full-year earnings to be $13.50 to $14.28 per share, with revenue in the range of $6 billion to $6.2 billion.

CACI International shares have fallen 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $214.07, a climb of slightly more than 2% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CACI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CACI

