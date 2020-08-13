Listen Live Sports

Cisco, Lyft fall; Aspen Technologies, Wesco rise

August 13, 2020 4:26 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Thursday:

Cisco Systems Inc., down $5.38 to $42.72.

The maker of routers and other computer hardware gave investors a weak fiscal first-quarter financial forecast.

Lyft Inc., down $1.64 to $28.88.

The pandemic hurt demand and crimped financial results for the ride-hailing service during the second quarter.

Aspen Technology Inc., up $28.41 to $126.12.

The software maker reported surprisingly good quarterly earnings and gave investors an encouraging financial forecast.

Wesco International Inc., up $3.26 to $47.16.

The electrical and industrial maintenance supplies company handily beat Wall Street’s second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

SmileDirectClub Inc., down $1.48 to $7.84.

The direct-to-consumer teeth-straightening company reported a big second-quarter loss.

Vroom Inc., down $12.64 to $56.37.

The online auto dealer gave investors a weak third-quarter profit and revenue forecast.

JOYY Inc., up 94 cents to $82.94.

The social media company’s second-quarter profit and revenue beat analysts’ forecasts.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., down $1.17 to $32.35.

The software company gave investors a weak third-quarter revenue forecast.

