Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

Clorox becomes ‘it’ brand in world sheltered in place

August 3, 2020 9:12 am
 
1 min read
      

Sales at Clorox jumped 22% in its most recent quarter with millions of people growing more vigilant about cleaning routines in the pandemic. The company also announced Monday that Linda Rendle will become its CEO in September.

There was a 33% jump in sales withing the company division that sells cleaning products.

People have loaded pantries with disinfectant wipes and sprays, pushing overall sales up to $1.98 billion for the three months ended June 30. That’s up from $1.62 billion a year earlier.

Analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research expected $1.86 billion.

Advertisement

Clorox Co., based in Oakland, California, posted a profit of $310 million, or $2.41 per share. That’s better than the $2 per share Wall Street predicted.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Federal technology experts reveal how agencies are putting the needs of the business first and creating a set of standards to better control cloud creep and secure data in this exclusive executive briefing.

For the fiscal year, Clorox anticipates sales growth ranging from flat to low single digits, reflecting sustained demand through the first half of the year, and a deceleration in the back half, which would have a tough comparison to the initial months of the outbreak.

Clorox’s promotion of Rendle to CEO is effective on Sept. 14. The 42-year-old is currently president of the company.

She replaces Benno Dorer, 56, who will hold on to his position as executive chairman. Dorer has been CEO since November 2014 and was appointed chair of the board in August 2016.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|8 36th Annual William Oliver Baker Award...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

OH National Guard helps build urban farm to support food banks