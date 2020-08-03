Listen Live Sports

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

August 3, 2020 3:26 pm
 
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery rose 74 cents to settle at $41.01 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for October delivery rose 63 cents to $44.15 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for September delivery rose 3 cents to $1.21 a gallon. September heating oil rose 2 cents to $1.24 a gallon. September natural gas rose 30 cents to $2.10 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose 40 cents to $1,986.30 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 20 cents to $24.42 an ounce and September copper rose 4 cents to $2.91 a pound.

The dollar rose to 105.99 Japanese yen from 105.78 yen. The euro fell to $1.1759 from $1.1788.

