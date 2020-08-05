Listen Live Sports

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

August 5, 2020 3:24 pm
 
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery rose 49 cents to settle at $42.19 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for October delivery rose 74 cents to $45.17 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for September delivery rose 1 cent $1.22 a gallon. September heating oil was little changed at $1.26 a gallon. September natural gas was also little changed at $2.19 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $28.30 to $2,049.30 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 86 cents to $26.89 an ounce and September copper rose 2 cents to $2.92 a pound.

The dollar fell to 105.63 Japanese yen from 105.77 yen. The euro rose to $1.1860 from $1.1783.

