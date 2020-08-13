Listen Live Sports

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

August 13, 2020 4:11 pm
 
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell 43 cents to settle at $42.24 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for October delivery fell 47 cents to $44.96 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for September delivery fell 1 cent $1.23 a gallon. September heating oil fell 2 cents to $1.24 a gallon. September natural gas rose 3 cents to $2.18 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $21.40 to $1,970.40 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose $1.74 to $27.72 an ounce and September copper fell 8 cents to $2.81 a pound.

The dollar rose to 106.93 Japanese yen from 106.86 yen. The euro rose to $1.1801 from $1.1784.

The Associated Press

