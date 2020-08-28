Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

August 28, 2020 3:59 pm
 
< a min read
      

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery fell 7 cents to $42.97 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for October delivery fell 4 cents to $45.05 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for September delivery rose 3 cents to $1.32 a gallon. September heating oil rose 1 cent to $1.22 a gallon. October natural gas rose 8 cents to $2.66 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $42.30 to $1,974.90 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 59 cents to $27.79 an ounce and September copper rose 4 cents to $3.02 a pound.

The dollar fell to 105.43 Japanese yen from 106.62 yen. The euro rose to $1.1890 from $1.1822.

Advertisement

        Insight by Force 3: Learn how DHS is taking a measured approach to returning to the office in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines take recovery vehicles to be retired