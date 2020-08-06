Listen Live Sports

Colfax: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

August 6, 2020 7:42 am
 
ANNAPOLIS JUNCTION, Md. (AP) _ Colfax Corp. (CFX) on Thursday reported a loss of $8.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Annapolis Junction, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 9 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The manufacturing and engineering company posted revenue of $620.4 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $602.8 million.

Colfax shares have fallen 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 26% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CFX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CFX

