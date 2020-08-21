Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

Deere, Buckle rise; Enterprise Financial, Marathon Oil fall

August 21, 2020 4:31 pm
 
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Friday:

BioNTech SE, up $6.75 to $73.02.

The biotechnology company and partner Pfizer said their potential coronavirus vaccine is on track for regulatory review in October.

Deere & Co., up $8.40 to $199.50.

Advertisement

The tractor and backhoe maker blew away Wall Street’s fiscal third-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

        Insight by Force 3: Learn how DHS is taking a measured approach to returning to the office in this free webinar.

Buckle Inc., up $3.08 to $19.45.

The teen clothing retailer beat Wall Street’s second-quarter profit forecasts and said most of its stores are open.

Foot Locker Inc., up 38 cents to $27.57.

The shoe store beat investors’ second-quarter profit forecasts and reinstated its dividend.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp., down 99 cents to $29.64.

The bank is being bought by Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings.

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

Ross Stores Inc., down 24 cents to $87.22.

The discount retailer reported a surprising second-quarter profit and beat analysts’ revenue forecasts.

Marathon Oil Corp., down 24 cents to $5.27.

The energy company and its competitors were were pulled lower by falling oil prices.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., up $3.85 to $62.65.

The drug developer is discussing supply deals internationally for its potential COVID-19 vaccine, according to media reports.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marking the 81st anniversary of the start of World War II