Estee Lauder, Marathon fall; L Brands, Synopsys rise

August 20, 2020 5:24 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Thursday:

American Airlines Group Inc., down 18 cents to $12.50.

The airline is halting flights to 15 smaller U.S. cities in October as low demand continues to hurt the industry.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc., up 5 cents to $0.57.

The company expanded a licensing deal for its eye condition treatments with Ocumension Therapeutics.

Uber Technologies Inc., up $1.99 to $31.41

An appeals court allowed Uber and Lyft to continue to treat their drivers as contractors in California while an appeal proceeds.

L Brands Inc., up $1.10 to $29.57.

The owner of Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret reported encouraging second-quarter financial results.

Synopsys Inc., up $16.94 to $215.16.

The maker of software used to test and develop computer chips reported surprisingly good fiscal third-quarter profit and revenue.

Estee Lauder Inc., down $14.23 to $198.27.

The cosmetics giant reported disappointing fiscal fourth-quarter financial results and is cutting jobs.

Bank of America Corp., down 40 cents to $25.10.

Bond yields, which banks rely on to charge more lucrative interest on loans, fell following a disappointing employment report.

Marathon Petroleum Corp., down $1.56 to $35.62.

Falling oil prices weighed on energy companies as concerns about low demand linger.

The Associated Press

