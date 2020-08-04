Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

EU regulators investigate Google’s plan to buy Fitbit

August 4, 2020 9:03 am
 
< a min read
      

LONDON (AP) — European Union regulators say they’re opening an in-depth investigation into U.S. tech giant Google’s plan to buy fitness tracking device maker Fitbit

The EU’s executive commission said Tuesday it’s concerned the deal would entrench Google’s position in the online ad market by “increasing the already vast amount of data” that the company could use to personalize ads.

EU competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager said the “investigation aims to ensure that control by Google over data collected through wearable devices as a result of the transaction does not distort competition.”

Google agreed to buy Fitbit in November for $2.1 billion. Privacy and consumer groups have called on authorities to block the deal, citing privacy and antitrust concerns.

Advertisement

        Insight by RSA: DHS and CISA provide insight into the cybersecurity strategy for this new normal in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Technology News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|8 36th Annual William Oliver Baker Award...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

OH National Guard helps build urban farm to support food banks