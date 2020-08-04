Listen Live Sports

Evolent Health: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

August 4, 2020 4:46 pm
 
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) _ Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) on Tuesday reported a loss of $203.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of $2.38. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 10 cents per share.

The health care software and consulting services provider posted revenue of $238.6 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $241 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Evolent Health said it expects revenue in the range of $258 million to $272 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $995 million to $1.03 billion.

Evolent Health shares have risen 41% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $12.72, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EVH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EVH

