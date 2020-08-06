Listen Live Sports

Gannett: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

August 6, 2020 6:51 am
 
MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $436.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of $3.32. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and to extinguish debt, came to 28 cents per share.

The newspaper company posted revenue of $767 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $1.67. A year ago, they were trading at $9.89.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GCI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GCI

