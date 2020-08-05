Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

Gladstone: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

August 5, 2020 7:33 pm
 
< a min read
      

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Gladstone Land Corp. (LAND) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations.

The McLean, Virginia-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $2.2 million, or 10 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 12 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

Advertisement

The company said it had a loss of $2.1 million, or 10 cents per share.

        Insight by Ciena Government Solutions and Comcast Government Services: State Department, CIA and DISA provide insight into why networks need to be adaptable and scalable in this free webinar.

The real estate investment trust specializing in farmland posted revenue of $12.6 million in the period.

The company’s shares have climbed 25% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $16.27, an increase of 42% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LAND at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LAND

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|8 36th Annual William Oliver Baker Award...
8|11 2020 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|11 Boot Camp for GSA Multiple Award...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

F/A-18F Super Hornet launches from USS Gerald R. Ford