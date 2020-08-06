Listen Live Sports

Hamilton Beach: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

August 6, 2020 5:09 am
 
GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) _ Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co. (HBB) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $7.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Glen Allen, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 57 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 59 cents per share.

The holding company for makers of small household appliances and kitchenware posted revenue of $138.3 million in the period.

Hamilton Beach shares have fallen 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 12% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HBB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HBB

