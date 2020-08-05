Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

Heavy rains pound N. Korea, triggering worries about damages

August 5, 2020 5:42 am
 
< a min read
      

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Torrential rains are lashing North Korea, prompting authorities to take steps to minimize damage, state media said.

The North’s official Korean Central News Agency reported Tuesday that the heavy rain is expected to continue in most of the country until Thursday.

It said authorities handling economic and agricultural affairs are taking measures to prevent damage.

The places hit by heavy rain include North and South Hwanghae provinces, a major agricultural region, KCNA said.

Advertisement

State media haven’t said whether there have been any casualties or property damage. The country often suffers heavy damage from summer rains due to poor drainage, deforestation and dilapidated infrastructure.

        Insight by Ciena Government Solutions and Comcast Government Services: State Department, CIA and DISA provide insight into why networks need to be adaptable and scalable in this free webinar.

Any extensive damage from heavy rains this year could worsen the North’s already-serious economic troubles. North Korea is struggling to cope with U.S.-led economic sanctions and the coronavirus pandemic, which forced it to seal off its border with China, its biggest trading partner, in January.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|8 36th Annual William Oliver Baker Award...
8|11 2020 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|11 Boot Camp for GSA Multiple Award...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First African American will lead military service as highest ranking officer