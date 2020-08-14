Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

How major US stock indexes fared Friday

August 14, 2020 4:40 pm
 
< a min read
      

Wall Street ended Friday more or less where it started after a day of drifting between small gains and losses for major stock indexes.

The market was nearly evenly split between rising and falling stocks after a report showed that sales for U.S retailers strengthened again last month, but by less than economists expected.

The S&P 500 ended with its sixth weekly gain in the last seven after briefly crossing above its record closing high twice this week.

On Friday:

Advertisement

The S&P 500 edged down 0.58 points, or less than 0.1%, to 3,372.85.

        Insight by CyberArk and Merlin: Federal technology experts examine strategies for managed remote access in this exclusive executive briefing.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average inched up 34.30 points, or 0.1%, to 27,931.02.

The Nasdaq composite dipped 23.20, or 0.2%, to 11,019.30.

The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks lost 1.91, or 0.1%, to 1,577.88.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 21.57 points, or 0.6%.

The Dow is up 497.54 points, or 1.8%.

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

The Nasdaq is up 8.32 points, or 0.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 8.70 points, or 0.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 142.07 points, or 4.4%.

The Dow is down 607.42 points, or 2.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,046.70 points, or 22.8%.

The Russell 2000 is down 90.59 points, or 5.4%.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

ANG members recognized for heroic efforts