How major US stock indexes fared Friday

August 21, 2020 4:47 pm
 
Technology companies once again helped prop up an otherwise wobbly day on Wall Street Friday, as a record-breaking but wishy-washy week of trading came to a close.

The S&P 500 climbed to its second all-time high this week, even though most stocks in the index were weaker.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 11.65 points, or 0.3%, to 3,397.16.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 190.60 points, or 0.7%, to 27,930.33.

The Nasdaq composite picked up 46.85 points, or 0.4%, to 11,311.80.

The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks lost 11.83 points, or 0.8%, to 1,552.48.

For the week:

The S&P 500 rose 24.31 points, or 0.7%.

The Dow fell 0.69 points, or 0.0%.

The Nasdaq gained 292.50 points, or 2.7%.

The Russell 2000 lost 25.40 points, or 1.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 166.38 points, or 5.2%.

The Dow is down 608.11 points, or 2.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,339.20 points, or 26.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 115.99 points, or 7%.

The Associated Press

