How major US stock indexes fared Monday

August 10, 2020 4:48 pm
 
Stocks closed mostly higher on Wall Street Monday, nudging the S&P 500 within striking distance of its all-time high set in February.

The gains came on the first trading day since President Donald Trump announced several stopgap moves to aid the economy after the collapse of talks on Capitol Hill for a bigger rescue package.

Hotels, cruise operators and airlines were among the big gainers. Smaller stocks also had a strong showing. Losses in technology, health care and communication services stocks, which have been among the biggest gainers this year, kept the market’s gains in check. Treasury yields and gold rose.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 gained 9.19 points, or 0.3%, to 3,360.47.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 357.96 points, or 1.3%, to 27,791.44.

The Nasdaq composite lost 42.63 points, or 0.4%, to 10,968.36.

The Russell 2000 index added 15.49 points, or 1%, to 1,584.67.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 129.69 points, or 4%.

The Dow is down 747 points, or 2.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,995.75 points, or 22.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 83.80 points, or 5%.

The Associated Press

