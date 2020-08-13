Listen Live Sports

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

August 13, 2020 4:39 pm
 
Energy companies led a pullback on Wall Street Thursday that left stock indexes mostly lower.

The S&P 500 again crossed above its record high but closed just below that level for the second day in a row. Losses in banks and industrial stocks helped outweigh gains in communication services and technology companies.

Treasury yields were higher following an auction of 30-year bonds and after a report showed that 963,000 U.S. workers filed for unemployment benefits last week.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 6.92 points, or 0.2%, to 3,373.43.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 80.12 points, or 0.3%, to 27,896.72.

The Nasdaq composite climbed 30.27 points, or 0.3%, to 11,042.50.

The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks lost 3.46 points, or 0.2%, to 1,579.79.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 22.15 points, or 0.7%.

The Dow is up 463.24 points, or 1.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 31.52 points, or 0.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 10.60 points, or 0.7%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 142.65 points, or 4.4%.

The Dow is down 641.72 points, or 2.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,069.90 points, or 23.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 88.68 points, or 5.3%.

The Associated Press

