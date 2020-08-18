Listen Live Sports

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

August 18, 2020 4:53 pm
 
The S&P 500 closed at an all-time high Tuesday as Wall Street clawed back the last of the historic, frenzied losses unleashed by the coronavirus.

The benchmark index’s milestone caps a furious 51.5% rally that began in late March. Tremendous amounts of aid from the Federal Reserve and Congress helped launch the rally, which built momentum on signs of budding growth in the economy.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 7.79 points, or 0.2%, to 3,389.78.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 66.84 points, or 0.2%, to 27,778.07.

The Nasdaq composite climbed 81.12 points, or 0.7%, to 11,210.84.

The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks lost 15.70 points, or 1%, to 1,569.77.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 16.93 points, or 0.5%.

The Dow is down 152.95 points, or 0.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 191.54 points, or 1.7%.

The Russell 2000 is down 8.11 points, or 0.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 159.00 points, or 4.9%.

The Dow is down 760.37 points, or 2.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,238.24 points, or 25%.

The Russell 2000 is down 98.70 points, or 5.9%.

The Associated Press

