How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

August 4, 2020 4:36 pm
 
U.S. stock indexes drifted higher Tuesday as Wall Street’s big rally eased off the accelerator.

The S&P 500 rose 0.4% after flipping between small gains and losses throughout the day. It’s the mildest move for the index in two weeks.

Stock indexes are hanging at or close to their record highs after clawing back all or most of their sell-off from earlier in the year, and the S&P 500 is within 2.4% of its all-time high set in February. But caution is still hanging over markets: Gold rose to another record, while Treasury yields sank as investors sought safety.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 11.90 points, or 0.4%, to 3,306.51.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 164.07 points, or 0.6%, to 26,828.47.

The Nasdaq composite added 38.37, or 0.4%, to close at another record, 10,941.17.

The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks rose 10.41, or 0.7%, to 1,517.21.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 35.39 points, or 1.1%.

The Dow is up 400.15 points, or 1.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 195.89 points, or 1.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 36.79 points, or 2.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 75.73 points, or 2.3%.

The Dow is down 1,709.97 points, or 6%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,968.56 points, or 21.9%.

The Russell 2000 is down 151.26 points, or 9.1%.

