How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

August 11, 2020 4:58 pm
 
A late slide in big technology companies left indexes broadly lower on Wall Street Tuesday, erasing an early gain and breaking a seven-day winning streak for the S&P 500.

The benchmark index remains within striking distance of the all-time high it reached in February.

Gains for banks and industrial companies were offset by drops in big-name tech stocks like Apple and Microsoft. Those stocks have far outpaced the rest of the market this year as investors bet they could still thrive in a stay-at-home economy.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 26.78 points, or 0.8%, to 3,333.69.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 104.53 points, or 0.4%, to 27,686.91.

The Nasdaq composite lost 185.53 points, or 1.7%, to 10,782.82.

The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks gave up 9.57 points, or 0.6%, to 1,575.10.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 17.59 points, or 0.5%.

The Dow is up 253.43 points, or 0.9%.

The Nasdaq is down 228.16 points, or 2.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 5.91 points, or 0.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 102.91 points, or 3.2%.

The Dow is down 851.53 points, or 3%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,810.22 points, or 20.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 93.37 points, or 5.6%.

