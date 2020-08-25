Listen Live Sports

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

August 25, 2020 4:35 pm
 
Stock indexes closed mostly higher on Wall Street Tuesday, nudging the S&P 500 to another record high.

Gains in technology, communication services and health care stocks outweighed losses in energy, utilities and other sectors. Treasury yields rose.

Investors weighed mixed data on the economy, including a report that showed consumer confidence unexpectedly dropped this month. Another report said sales of new homes accelerated faster than economists expected last month.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 12.34 points, or 0.4%, to 3,443.62.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 60.02 points, or 0.2%, to 28,248.44.

The Nasdaq composite picked up 86.75 points, or 0.8%, to 11,466.47.

The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks added 2.74 points, or 0.2%, to 1,571.21.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 46.46 points, or 1.4%.

The Dow is up 318.11 points, or 1.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 154.67 points, or 1.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 18.73 points, or 1.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 212.84 points, or 6.6%.

The Dow is down 290 points, or 1%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,493.87 points, or 27.8%.

The Russell 2000 is down 97.26 points, or 5.8%.

The Associated Press

