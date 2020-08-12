Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

August 12, 2020 4:53 pm
 
< a min read
      

Stocks rebounded on Wall Street Wednesday, briefly inching the S&P 500 above its all-time closing high set before the coronavirus pandemic led to a historic market plunge.

The benchmark index had its eighth gain in nine days and ended within 0.2% of its record high from Feb. 19. Big technology stocks led the way higher once again. Health care and communication services stocks also had a strong showing. Financial stocks were the only laggards.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 46.66 points, or 1.4%, to 3,380.35.

Advertisement

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 289.93 points, or 1%, to 27,976.84.

        Insight by ViON and Dell: Learn how the FDA is looking at common use cases and creating cloud-based package services to give the internal customers the majority of the capabilities they need in this free webinar.

The Nasdaq composite climbed 229.42 points, or 2.1%, to 11,012.24.

The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks picked up 8.15 points, or 0.5%, to 1,583.25.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 29.07 points, or 0.9%.

The Dow is up 543.36 points, or 2%.

The Nasdaq is up 1.25 points, or less than 0.1%.

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

The Russell 2000 is up 14.06 points, or 0.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 149.57 points, or 4.6%.

The Dow is down 561.60 points, or 2%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,039.63 points, or 22.7%.

The Russell 2000 is down 85.22 points, or 5.1%.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|17 Virtual iFEST 2020
8|20 secureCISO DC
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

JoAnne S. Bass installed as 19th Air Force Chief Master Sergeant