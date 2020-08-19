Listen Live Sports

How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

August 19, 2020 4:59 pm
 
Stocks closed broadly lower on Wall Street Wednesday, handing the S&P 500 a loss a day after it closed at a record high.

Stocks started to fade in the afternoon after the Federal Reserve released minutes from its latest policy meeting. The market’s momentum has remained solid, but it’s slowed recently after roaring back from a nearly 34% plummet in February and March.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 14.93 points, or 0.4%, to 3,374.85.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 85.19 points, or 0.3%, to 27,692.88.

The Nasdaq composite lost 64.38 points, or 0.6%, to 11,146.46.

The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks rose 2.29 points, or 0.2%, to 1,572.07.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 2 points, or 0.1%.

The Dow is down 238.14 points, or 0.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 127.16 points, or 1.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 5.81 points, or 0.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 144.07 points, or 4.5%.

The Dow is down 845.56 points, or 3%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,173.86 points, or 24.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 96.40 points, or 5.8%.

