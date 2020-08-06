Listen Live Sports

Huntington Ingalls: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

August 6, 2020 7:37 am
 
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) _ Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $53 million.

The Newport News, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.30 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.16 per share.

The shipbuilder posted revenue of $2.03 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.14 billion.

Huntington Ingalls shares have decreased 29% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 11% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HII at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HII

