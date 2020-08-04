Listen Live Sports

JBG Smith Properties: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

August 4, 2020
 
BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ JBG Smith Properties (JBGS) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Bethesda, Maryland, said it had funds from operations of $34.1 million, or 26 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $36.8 million, or 28 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $145 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $115.5 million.

The company’s shares have decreased 28% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $28.71, a drop of 24% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JBGS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JBGS

