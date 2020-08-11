Listen Live Sports

K12: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

August 11, 2020 5:03 pm
 
< a min read
      

HERNDON, Va. (AP) _ K12 Inc. (LRN) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $4.9 million.

The Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 12 cents per share.

The online education company posted revenue of $268.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $24.5 million, or 60 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.04 billion.

K12 shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $47.07, a rise of 65% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LRN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LRN

