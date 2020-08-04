Listen Live Sports

Leidos: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

August 4, 2020 6:24 am
 
RESTON, Va. (AP) _ Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $153 million.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.06 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $1.55 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.07 per share.

The security and engineering company posted revenue of $2.91 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.04 billion.

Leidos expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.25 to $5.55 per share, with revenue in the range of $12.2 billion to $12.6 billion.

Leidos shares have climbed slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 18% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LDOS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LDOS

