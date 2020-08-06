Maximus: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) _ Maximus Inc. (MMS) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $64.5 million.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.04 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 78 cents per share.

The government health services provider posted revenue of $901.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $811.8 million.

Maximus expects full-year earnings to be $3.20 to $3.30 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.38 billion to $3.43 billion.

Maximus shares have climbed roughly 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 11% in the last 12 months.

