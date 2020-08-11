Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

MMA Capital Management: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

August 11, 2020 5:30 am
 
< a min read
      

BALTIMORE (AP) _ MMA Capital Management LLC (MMAC) on Monday reported a second-quarter loss of $3.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Baltimore-based company said it had a loss of 60 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 62 cents per share.

The investment firm posted revenue of $13.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $13.1 million.

MMA Capital Management shares have dropped 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 6.5% in the last 12 months.

Advertisement

_____

        Insight by Optiv and Check Point: Federal cybersecurity experts discuss the benefits agencies would see by moving to a platform approach in this free webinar.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MMAC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MMAC

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|17 Virtual iFEST 2020
8|20 secureCISO DC
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navajo Code Talker's Day