Novavax: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

August 10, 2020 4:45 pm
 
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) _ Novavax Inc. (NVAX) on Monday reported a loss of $17.5 million in its second quarter.

The Gaithersburg, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 57 cents per share.

The vaccine maker posted revenue of $35.5 million in the period.

Novavax shares have climbed forty-fourfold since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $178.51, climbing fortyfold in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NVAX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NVAX

