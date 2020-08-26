Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

Orders for big-ticket US manufactured goods jumped 11.2%

August 26, 2020 9:48 am
 
1 min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticket manufactured goods jumped 11.2% in July, the third consecutive monthly gain.

And the jump last month was even larger than the 7.7% increase in June, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday.

The strong advance last month, however, was led by the volatile transportation sector, which spiked 35.6%. Excluding transportation, orders would have risen by a more modest 2.4%.

A closely watched category that serves as a proxy for business investment plans rose a solid 1.9% in July after a 4.3% rebound in June.

Advertisement

While the gains in orders for durable goods is welcome, economists caution that could falter if coronavirus infections surge in the fall, forcing more factory shutdowns and a return to the near economic stall the U.S. went through this past spring.

        Insight by Pega: Learn how VA has met the needs of remote workers and veterans over the last five months in this free webinar.

“The details of the report indicate that businesses remain wary as the initial post-lockdown burst in activity is winding down and the public health situation isn’t under control,” said Lydia Boussour, senior U.S. economist at Oxford Economics.

The big jump in transportation was led by a 21.9% surge in orders for motor vehicles and parts which offset another big decline in demand for commercial aircraft as airlines continue cancelling previous orders in the face of a plunge in air travel linked to the coronavirus.

The 11.2% rise in orders in July left total durable goods orders at a seasonally adjusted $230.7 billion.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines take recovery vehicles to be retired