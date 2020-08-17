Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

Power outage halts streetcars, hits thousands in The Hague

August 17, 2020 12:32 pm
 
< a min read
      

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Streetcars ground to a halt and some stores closed in the Hague after a power outage hit large parts of the Dutch city Monday, with technicians still trying to fix the fault several hours later.

Power grid company Stedin said the outage that started around 11 a.m. (0900 GMT) affected 37,000 customers in the west of the city. The affected area stretched from downtown to busy North Sea beach neighborhoods.

Stedin said a problem at a power generator’s main distribution station caused the loss of power.

At the end of the afternoon, the company said repair work was continuing. “We’re doing everything we can to restore power to everyone safely and as quickly as possible,” the company said on its website.

Advertisement

        Insight by CyberArk and Merlin: Federal technology experts examine strategies for managed remote access in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Black Hawks take off, land at mobilization station