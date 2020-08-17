Listen Live Sports

Principia, Novavax rise; Wells Fargo, Carnival fall

August 17, 2020 4:22 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Monday:

Principia Biopharma Inc., up $8.51 to $99.25.

Drug developer Sanofi is buying the biotechnology company for about $3.4 billion.

Novavax Inc., up $9.02 to $155.53.

The biotechnology company’s potential coronavirus vaccine moved into the next phase of development.

Unity Biotechnology Inc., down $8.28 to $4.15.

The company gave investors a disappointing update on its potential treatment for osteoarthritis of the knee.

Nvidia Corp., up $30.92 to $493.48.

The chipmaker is interested in buying chip designer ARM from Softbank, according to media reports.

DaVita Inc., up $4.09 to $86.26.

The chain of dialysis centers launched a $1 billion stock buyback program.

Wells Fargo & Co., down 83 cents to $24.47.

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway said it’s trimmed its investment in the bank.

Rackspace Technology Inc., up $1.71 to $18.31.

Amazon may invest in the cloud computing company, according to media reports.

Carnival Corp., down 79 cents to $14.68.

The cruise line operator is raising $900 million in a private offering of senior notes.

