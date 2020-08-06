Listen Live Sports

Regenxbio: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

August 6, 2020 5:20 pm
 
ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ Regenxbio Inc. (RGNX) on Thursday reported a loss of $33.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 91 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 89 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $16.6 million in the period.

Regenxbio shares have decreased 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $34.30, a decline of 17% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RGNX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RGNX

