Salesforce, Anaplan rise; Nordstrom, Pure Storage fall

August 26, 2020 4:20 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Wednesday:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., up 34 cents to $9.67.

The information technology company beat analysts’ fiscal third-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Pure Storage Inc., down $1.70 to $15.05.

The data storage company warned that revenue could continue suffering in the third quarter because of the pandemic.

Nordstrom Inc., down 85 cents to $14.69.

The retailer reported a surprisingly big second-quarter loss and a steep drop in revenue.

Urban Outfitters Inc., up $4.45 to $25.25.

The clothing and accessories retailer reported a surprising second-quarter profit and beat analysts’ sales forecasts.

Anaplan Inc., up $10.33 to $58.15.

The software company’s second-quarter earnings beat Wall Street forecasts.

Intuit Inc., up $5.92 to $342.34.

The maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software reported surprisingly strong fiscal fourth-quarter earnings.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc., up $7.32 to $53.99.

The sporting goods retailer blew away Wall Street’s second-quarter profit forecasts as consumers focused on health and wellness while stuck at home.

Salesforce.com Inc., up $56.27 to $272.32.

The customer-management software developer raised its profit forecast after handily beating Wall Street’s second-quarter earnings expectations.

