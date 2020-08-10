Listen Live Sports

Senseonics: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

August 10, 2020 6:47 pm
 
GERMANTOWN, Md. (AP) _ Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) on Monday reported a loss of $7.5 million in its second quarter.

The Germantown, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 10 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $261,000 in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.1 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit 51 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.08.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SENS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SENS

