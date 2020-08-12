Listen Live Sports

Simon, Authentic Brands buying Brooks Brothers for $325M

August 12, 2020 12:54 pm
 
Brooks Brothers will be purchased for $325 million by a retail venture owned by licensing company Authentic Brands Group and mall owner Simon Property Group.

The venture, called Sparc Group LLC, initially offered $305 million for the clothing company last month. It will continue running at least 125 Brooks Brothers retail locations as part of the deal.

The 200-year-old New York-based clothier, which has dressed nearly every U.S. president, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in July.

A hearing to approve the sale is currently scheduled for Friday. The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of the month if all closing conditions are satisfied.

