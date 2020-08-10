Listen Live Sports

Sotherly Hotels: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

August 10, 2020
 
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) _ Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO) on Monday reported a loss in funds from operations in its second quarter, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The real estate investment trust, based in Williamsburg, Virginia, said it had a funds from operations loss of $13.3 million, or 86 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $17.1 million, or $1.20 per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $5.3 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $2.29. A year ago, they were trading at $6.95.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SOHO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SOHO

