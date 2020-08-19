Listen Live Sports

Target, Momenta Pharmaceuticals rise; BioMarin, TJX fall

August 19, 2020 4:20 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Wednesday:

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc., up $21.31 to $52.12.

Johnson & Johnson is buying the biotechnology company for $6.5 billion.

Hudson Ltd., up $2.33 to $7.46.

Dufry Group AG, the travel retailer’s majority owner, is buying the remaining shares of the company.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., down $41.82 to $76.72.

The Food and Drug Administration wants more information on the drug developer’s potential hemophilia treatment before considering its approval.

TJX Companies Inc., down $3.09 to $54.36.

The owner of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other retail chains reported disappointing second-quarter earnings.

Cree Inc., down $5.13 to $63.31.

The maker of lighting products gave investors a weak fiscal first-quarter profit forecast.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc., down $1.22 to $11.06.

The company fired chief financial officer Jiong Shao a week after saying it had uncovered a fraudulent attempt to manipulate its stock.

Gilead Sciences Inc., down $3.36 to $65.70.

The Food and Drug Administration rejected the biotechnology company’s rheumatoid arthritis drug.

Target Corp., up $17.32 to $154.22.

The retailer blew away Wall Street’s second-quarter profit forecasts thanks to surging sales.

