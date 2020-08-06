Listen Live Sports

Tredegar: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

August 6, 2020 9:46 am
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Tredegar Corp. (TG) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $11.2 million.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 33 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 42 cents per share.

The plastic films maker posted revenue of $218.6 million in the period.

Tredegar shares have declined 25% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 5% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TG

