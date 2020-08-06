Listen Live Sports

Universal Corp.: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

August 6, 2020
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Universal Corp. (UVV) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $7.3 million.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 2 cents per share.

The leaf tobacco merchant posted revenue of $315.8 million in the period.

Universal Corp. shares have dropped 24% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 25% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UVV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UVV

