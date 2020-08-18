FINANCIAL MARKETS

S&P 500 briefly crests at highest-ever level as stocks drift

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock indexes are drifting mostly higher on Wall Street Tuesday, and the S&P 500 is once again bouncing against its record closing level, which has been acting as its ceiling in recent days.

The S&P 500 was up 0.2% in midday trading. Earlier, it briefly rose above its record closing high, which was set in February. It’s the fourth time in the last week that’s happened, and each past time, the index faded back below that record level during the afternoon.

Trading has been very quiet in recent days, after a tremendous rally since March wiped out virtually all of the nearly 34% drop the S&P 500 suffered earlier from its all-time high. Tremendous amounts of aid from the Federal Reserve and Congress helped launch the rally, which built higher on signs of budding growth in the economy. More recently, corporate profit reports that weren’t as bad as expected have helped boost stock prices.

HOME-CONSTRUCTION

US home construction surges 22.6%, third monthly increase

WASHINGTON (AP) — Construction of new U.S. homes surged 22.6% last month as homebuilders continued to bounceback from the coronavirus pandemic. The Commerce Department reported Tuesday that new homes were started an annual pace of nearly 1.5 million in July, highest since January and well above what economists were expecting. Housing starts have now risen three straight months after plunging in March and April as the virus outbreak paralyzed the American economy. Last month’s pace of construction was 23.4% above July 2019′s. Construction of single-family homes was up 8.2% from June. Construction of apartments and condominiums soared 56.7%. Housing construction overall jumped 35.3% in the Northeast, 5.8% in the Midwest, 33.2% in the South and 5.8% in the West.

CHINA-US-HUAWEI

China says US damaging global trade with Huawei sanctions

BEIJING (AP) — China has accused Washington of damaging global trade with sanctions that threaten to cripple tech giant Huawei and said it will protect Chinese companies. It gave no indication of possible retaliation. Rules confirmed by the Commerce Department block suppliers from using U.S. technology to produce processor chips and other components for Huawei. The company, China’s first global tech competitor, is the biggest supplier of switching equipment for phone companies and a leading smartphone brand. The foreign ministry on Tuesday demanded that the Trump administration “stop suppressing Chinese companies.” Huawei Technologies Ltd. is at the center of a worsening row between Washington and Beijing over technology and security.

TVA-POWER COMPANIES-LAWSUIT

Environmental groups sue TVA over long-term power agreements

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Environmental groups are suing the Tennessee Valley Authority over long-term partnership agreements signed by local power companies that receive electricity generated by the nation’s largest public utility.

A lawsuit filed in Memphis federal court Monday claims the 20-year deals signed by more than 130 companies lock the power distributors into exclusive, “never-ending” contracts with the TVA and “will forever deprive distributors and ratepayers the opportunity to renegotiate with TVA to obtain cheaper, cleaner electricity,” the Southern Environmental Law Center said in a statement.

Protect Our Aquifer, Energy Alabama and Appalachian Voices also allege the deals hurt the ability of local power companies to use renewable power from sources outside the TVA.

TVA is the nation’s largest public utility, providing power to more than 10 million people in parts of Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina and Virginia.

OHIO BRIBERY INVESTIGATION-FIRSTENERGY

Ohio AG seeks to halt payouts in nuke plants’ bankruptcy

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s Republican attorney general has asked a federal court to temporarily halt payouts in a bankruptcy case involving two nuclear plants caught up in a $60 million bribery and corruption probe.

Attorney General Dave Yost said the arrests of then-House Speaker Larry Householder and four associates in an alleged pay-to-play scheme surrounding a nuclear bailout bill raises concerns that plant operator Energy Harbor “may not have entered into the bankruptcy with clean hands.”

Separately, FirstEnergy, the plant operator’s former parent, made clear it is the government’s “Company A.” Its quarterly report warned it can’t predict the probe’s financial impacts on its business.

HOME DEPOT-RESULTS

Path to Home Depot becomes familiar for millions in pandemic

ATLANTA (AP) — Millions of people forced to work out of the office during the pandemic took on new projects at home and Home Depot is supplying a lot of the DIY material they need.

The Atlanta company reports sales surged a remarkable 25% in the U.S. during the second quarter at Home Depot stores open at least a year.

Overall revenue hit $38.05 billion, far exceeding the $34.94 billion Wall Street was expecting, according to a Zacks Investment Research survey. The company easily topped last year’s revenue of $30.84 billion for the three months ended Aug. 2.

Sales at stores open at least a year, a key indicator of a retailer’s health, climbed 23.4%, globally, trailing only the massive surge in comparable-store sales in the U.S.

WALMART-RESULTS

Walmart’s online sales soar as shoppers stock up on supplies

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans turned to Walmart’s online business as well as its stores for supplies and home goods as the virus surged in new regions, resulting in soaring sales for the fiscal second quarter.

Walmart reports online sales nearly doubled in the fiscal second quarter, helped by an expansion of its online delivery services. Sales at U.S. locations opened at least a year jumped 9.3%.

The nation’s largest retailer topped almost all expectations by wide margins and company shares, which hit an all-time high Monday, jumped another 6% before the opening bell only to retreat into negative territory.

HIGH-ALTITUDE AIRSHIPS-BASE

High-altitude airships company picks New Mexico for base

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — A technology company aiming to send up high-altitude airships to monitor crops and bring broadband has chosen New Mexico for its U.S. production center.

New Mexico’s Economic Development Secretary Alicia J. Keyes says Switzerland-based Sceye picked the state as its U.S. base for stratospheric flights for earth observation and communication.

The company founded by global humanitarian Mikkel Vestergaard is expected to create 140 high-paying manufacturing and engineering jobs.

Sceye is negotiating a deal to provide better broadband access to the Navajo Nation and other underserved areas in the state.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-REMOTE SHOOTS

Pandemic accelerates power shift in fashion, advertising

NEW YORK (AP) — The pandemic has accelerated a power shift in the fashion and advertising world, with models and influencers by necessity wielding more control over their own images during remote photo and video shoots.

Modeling agencies are calling for companies to ship clothes directly to models, advertisers are crowd-sourcing video campaigns and creative directors are finding innovative ways to pick their best shots over Zoom.

It’s difficult to know what the lasting impact will be to these industries. Some predict smaller crews at photography and videography shoots moving forward and some think the shift toward models having more control over their personal brand as long-lasting.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FRENCH CHAMPAGNE

Champagne makers fix harvest quotas, as virus kills the fizz

PARIS (AP) — French Champagne producers have decided to put unprecedented limits on the quantity of grapes they’ll harvest this year.

They’re hoping to prop up prices and contain further damage to their industry from the coronavirus pandemic.

Record amounts of grapes may need to be destroyed or sold to distilleries at discounted prices. But for the influential Champagne Committee that represents 16,000 French vintners, that’s the price to pay for saving their luxury business.

The industry collectively lost $2 billion in sales because of virus lockdown measures. The pandemic killed the fizz for Champagne as weddings were canceled, first-class flights grounded and restaurants and night clubs shuttered around the world.

