Walker & Dunlop: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

August 5, 2020 6:24 am
 
BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ Walker & Dunlop Inc. (WD) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $63.5 million.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had profit of $1.95 per share.

The provider of commercial real estate financial services posted revenue of $252.8 million in the period.

Walker & Dunlop shares have declined 21% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined nearly 7% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WD

The Associated Press

